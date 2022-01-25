Bethea finds new home
6 foot 2 Patrick School junior Jahlil Bethea has found his new home. Bethea has left the Patrick School and headed west to Fairfax High School in California.Bethea came to the Patrick School from C...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news