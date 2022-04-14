Bethea finds new college home

6 foot 3 former Immaculate Conception star Zion Bethea has found his new college home.

Bethea is moving from Hofstra to St. Francis Brooklyn.

COLLEGE CAREER

2020-21 Season - 0 ppg in 3 games and 3 mpg

2021-22 Season - DNP

HIGH SCHOOL CAREER

2019-20 Season - 17.1 ppg, NJHoops.com 4th Team All State, NJHoops.com All Essex County Tournament, 1st Team All SEC American, NJHoops.com All Essex County, NJ Advance Media SEC Player of the Year, NJHoops.com All Leader Team, NJHoops.com All Versatile 2nd Team

NJ Hoops #19 Class of 2020

2019 Summer - Hoop Group Elite Camp All Star

2018-19 Season - 14 ppg. He was selected All Tournament at Jingle Bells Tournament. NJHoops.com named him All Essex County Tournament, 9th Team All State and All Essex County Team. He also chosen All SEC American 1st Team.

2018 Summer - Hoop Group Elite Camp All Star

2017-18 Season - 8.8 ppg. The coaches named him All SEC American Honorable Mention.

2017 Summer - Hoop Group Elite Camp All Star

2016-17 Season - at Depaul. He was chosen NJHoops.com 1st Team All State Freshman and NJ Hoops All Passaic County Tournament Team. The coaches named him All Passaic County 1st Team. He was also selected All Big North United 2nd Team,

Bethea was a Hoop Group Elite Camp All Star the last three summers

He is ranked among NJHoops.com top 20 seniors.

Bethea makes pick - 9/10/19

Bethea looking for new college home - 3/24/22