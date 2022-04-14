Bethea finds new college home
6 foot 3 former Immaculate Conception star Zion Bethea has found his new college home.
Bethea is moving from Hofstra to St. Francis Brooklyn.
COLLEGE CAREER
2020-21 Season - 0 ppg in 3 games and 3 mpg
2021-22 Season - DNP
HIGH SCHOOL CAREER
2019-20 Season - 17.1 ppg, NJHoops.com 4th Team All State, NJHoops.com All Essex County Tournament, 1st Team All SEC American, NJHoops.com All Essex County, NJ Advance Media SEC Player of the Year, NJHoops.com All Leader Team, NJHoops.com All Versatile 2nd Team
NJ Hoops #19 Class of 2020
2019 Summer - Hoop Group Elite Camp All Star
2018-19 Season - 14 ppg. He was selected All Tournament at Jingle Bells Tournament. NJHoops.com named him All Essex County Tournament, 9th Team All State and All Essex County Team. He also chosen All SEC American 1st Team.
2018 Summer - Hoop Group Elite Camp All Star
2017-18 Season - 8.8 ppg. The coaches named him All SEC American Honorable Mention.
2017 Summer - Hoop Group Elite Camp All Star
2016-17 Season - at Depaul. He was chosen NJHoops.com 1st Team All State Freshman and NJ Hoops All Passaic County Tournament Team. The coaches named him All Passaic County 1st Team. He was also selected All Big North United 2nd Team,
Bethea was a Hoop Group Elite Camp All Star the last three summers
He is ranked among NJHoops.com top 20 seniors.
