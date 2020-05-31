NJHoops - Bernard Makes College Pick

Bernard Makes College Pick
6 foot 5 Trenton Catholic senior Jean Bernard has made his college plans.Bernard has decided to attend D-2 New Haven.This season he helped the Iron Mikes to a 15-12 record, Mercer County tournament...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news