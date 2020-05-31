 NJHoops - Bernard Makes College Pick
Bernard Makes College Pick

Jean Bernard
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
6 foot 5 Trenton Catholic senior Jean Bernard has made his college plans.Bernard has decided to attend D-2 New Haven.This season he helped the Iron Mikes to a 15-12 record, Mercer County tournament...

