The 2024 Bergen County Invitational tipped off last week.

The tournament was traditionally set up for the teams that were not selected to the Bergen Jamboree. This year 1st round Jamboree losers were moved into the 1st round of the Invitational.

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

PRELIMINARY ROUND

Thur Jan 25

MALL REGION

Top seeded Pascack Hills topped 4th seeded Becton 79-65. 6 foot 2 Sr. David Weidmuller scored 29.

3rd seeded Cresskill upset 2nd seeded Ridgefield Park 52-45. 6 foot 4 Jr. Omer Tal tallied 17.

MOUNTAIN REGION

4th seeded Indian Hills upset top seeded Bergenfield 57-52 in ot. 6 foot 2 Sr. Michael Caso hit for 21.

2nd seeded Park Ridge shut down 3rd seeded Ridgefield 51-30. 6 foot 1 So. Sam Fasola had 22.

MONUMENT REGION

Top seeded Mahwah shut down 4th seeded Garfield 58-25. Jr. Brian Appiah netted 18.

2nd seeded River Dell edged 3rd seeded Bergen Tech 39-36. 6 foot 5 Sr. Sean Golden led with 16.

MEADOWLANDS REGION

4th seeded Old Tappan upset top seeded Saddle River Day 67-63. So. Isaac Schrager scored 29.

2nd seeded Waldwick knocked off 3rd seeded North Arlington 61-53. 5 foot 7 So. Andrew Del Rey notched 26.

1ST ROUND

Sat Jan 27

MALL REGION

Pascack Hills edged Lyndhurst 62-62. 6 foot 3 Sr. Nick Luchman led with 25.

Cresskill beat Glen Rock 53-44. Tal scored 19.

MOUNTAIN REGION

Lodi downed Indian Hills 51-37

Westwood shut down Park Ridge 54-30. 6 foot 2 Sr. Sam Arcieri led with 16.

MONUMENT REGION

Rutherford trimmed Mahwah 49-46. 6 foot 7 Jr. Matt Remius hit for 20.

River Dell downed Dwight Englewood 58-51.

MEADOWLANDS REGION

Old Tappan knocked off New Milford 55-47. Schrager notched 23.

Dwight Morrow beat Waldwick 60-48. 6 foot 1 Jr. Maurice Williams and Jr. Damani Williams divided 38

QUARTERFINALS

Sat Feb 3

at Indian Hills HS

2:00 Dwight Morrow at Old Tappan

3:30 Rutherford vs. River Dell

5:00 Lodi vs. Westwood

6:30 Pascack Hills vs. Cresskill

SEMIS

Sun Feb 11

CHAMPIONSHIP

Sat Feb 17