News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-20 17:50:56 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Bennett Makes Pick

Ivon Bennett
Ivon Bennett
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot Hillside senior Ivon Bennett has made his college pick.Bennett has decided to attend Northwester, a NAIA school in Ohio.This season he helped the Comets to a 19-7 record and final NJHoops.co...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}