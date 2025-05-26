Benjamin makes college pick
6 foot 2 former Toms River North/Monmouth star Jakari Spence is looking for his next college home.
Jonathan Izemef is one of the seniors moving on from Felician
6 foot former St. Augustine's star Ethan Haynes has made his college pick.
A look at the NJ Hooper selected for USA Basketball U16 National Team
