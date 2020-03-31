News More News
Bell Makes College Pick

Jordan Bell
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

5 foot 11 Rahway senior Jordan Bell has made his college plans.Bell has decided to play at John Jay College in New York.This season Bell led the Indians to a 16-7 recordHe averaged 9 ppg scoring 15...

