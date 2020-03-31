Bell Makes College Pick
5 foot 11 Rahway senior Jordan Bell has made his college plans.Bell has decided to play at John Jay College in New York.This season Bell led the Indians to a 16-7 recordHe averaged 9 ppg scoring 15...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news