Beecher makes college pick
6 foot 3 Triton senior Bobby Beecher has made his college pick.Beecher has decided to stay in state and play at FDU FlorhamThis season he averaged 20.6 ppg and 7.1 rpg with 56 treys. He was named N...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news