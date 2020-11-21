Beckford Makes College Plans
6 foot former Payne Tech star Kyle Beckford has made his college plans.Beckford has decided to attend Genessee Junior College.He was planning to spend a postgraduate season last year playing for Co...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news