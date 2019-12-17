News More News
Beattie Makes Pick

John Beattie
John Beattie
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 4 St. Rose senior John Beattie has made his college plans.Beattie has decided to attend NYU.He averaged 9.4 ppg scoring 19 versus Brick Memorial. he buried 36 treys.The coaches chose him 2nd...

