Beattie Makes Pick
6 foot 4 St. Rose senior John Beattie has made his college plans.Beattie has decided to attend NYU.He averaged 9.4 ppg scoring 19 versus Brick Memorial. he buried 36 treys.The coaches chose him 2nd...
