Battle Talks Butler Decision
Trenton Catholic senior Khalif Battle made a commitment to Butler. NJ Hoops caught up with him to talk about his college decision.NJ Hoops: Why did you decide on Butler? KB: It was the best school...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news