News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-12 17:15:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Battle-Holley Finds New College Home

D1dw42dnfdhie2l6zxtl
Tyrek Battle-Holley
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 3 former Dickinson star Tyrek Battle-Holley has found his new college home.Battle-Holley is transferring from McCook JC to Cuyahoga JC Last season he averaged 12.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg and 1.4 apg w...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}