Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-11 16:20:01 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Batelli Makes Pick

Z4tgnklkdrvms0nqjxvb
Joe Batelli
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

5 foot 10 Jefferson Sr. Joe Batelli has made his college pick.Batelli has decided to attend Keuka College in Keuka Park NYThis season he helped Jefferson to a 19-9 record and the Morris County Tour...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}