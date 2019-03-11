Batelli Makes Pick
5 foot 10 Jefferson Sr. Joe Batelli has made his college pick.Batelli has decided to attend Keuka College in Keuka Park NYThis season he helped Jefferson to a 19-9 record and the Morris County Tour...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news