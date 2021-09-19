Bass finds new home
5 foot 11 senior Alif Bass has found his next home.Bass has transferred from one top 10 team to another, going from St. Peter's to Roselle CatholicLast season he helped St. Peter's to a 10-1 record...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news