Basquine makes plans
6 foot 6 recent Middle Township grad Re'Ale Basquine has made his plans for next season.He will spend a postgraduate season playing for Covenant College Prep.This season he helped Middle to a 28-3 ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news