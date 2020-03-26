Basma Makes Pick
6 foot 8 Hun senior Amir Basma has made his college pick.Basma has decided to play at the University of Rochester.This season he helped the Raiders to a 12-14 record against a tough schedule. The s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news