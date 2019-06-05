News More News
Basket Makes Pick

Josiah Basket
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 3 West Milford Sr. Josiah Basket has made his college pick.Basket has decided to stay in state and play at D-2 Felician.This season he helped West Milford to a 19-8 record and final NJHoops....

