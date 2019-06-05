Basket Makes Pick
6 foot 3 West Milford Sr. Josiah Basket has made his college pick.Basket has decided to stay in state and play at D-2 Felician.This season he helped West Milford to a 19-8 record and final NJHoops....
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news