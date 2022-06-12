Barlow makes college pick
6 foot 2 former St. Joseph's Metuchen and current Compass Prep star Elijah Barlow has made his college pick.Barlow has decided to stay in state and play in the tough New Jersey Athletic Conference ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news