 NJHoops - Barlow Finds New Home
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-26 12:54:28 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Barlow Finds New Home

Elijah Barlow
Elijah Barlow
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

5 foot 11 rising senior Elijah Barlow has found his next home.Barlow is transferring from one non public school to another, going from Union Catholic to St. Joseph's Metuchen.This past season he he...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}