Bar-Cohen Makes College Plans
6 foot 5 recent Princeton High School grad Gefen Bar-Cohen has made his college plans.Bar-Cohen is playing at Kenyon College.This season he helped the Tigers to a 13-12 markHe averaged 15.6 ppg wit...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news