Bangala Finds New Home
6 foot 8 Senior Zaba Bangala has found his new home.Bangala is headed back to Trinity Prep in Las Vegas from St. Benedict's.Last season he helped the Grey Bees to a 30-4 record and final NJHoops.co...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news