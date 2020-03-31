News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-31 18:30:40 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Baker Makes New College Pick

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 7 former Colonia star Chad Baker has made his new college plans.The Spire Institute postgrad has committed to Duquesne.In July Baker committed to D-1 Mississippi Valley State but ended up at...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}