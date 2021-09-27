Baker finds new college home
6 foot 3 former FDU guard Callum Baker has found his new college home.Baker has moved south to Flagler College in FloridaLast season he averaged 5.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg and 0.9 apg in 22.4 mpg. He played ...
