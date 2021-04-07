Baker Declares for NBA Draft
6 foot 4 Rutgers senior Geo Baker announced that he plans to declare for the NBA Draft. He does not plan on signing with an agent therefore can return to Rutgers if he choosesCOLLEGE STATS2017-18 S...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news