Bakare finds new home
6 foot 2 former St. Benedict's star Adetokunbo Bakare has found his new college home.He is transferring from NJIT to Indian Hill JC.COLLEGE CAREER2020-21 Season - 1.9 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 0.3 apg in 6 mpg...
