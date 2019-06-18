Bajrami Makes College Pick
6 foot 3 Mercer County College soph Adnan Bajrami has found his next college home.He has committed to Baruch College in New York.This season he averaged 12.4 ppg, 7.3 rpg and 2.6 apg while shooting...
