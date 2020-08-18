Bailey Makes Pick
6 foot 4 recent Rahway grad Tahlee Bailey has made his college plans.The three sport star Bailey has decided to play football at New Haven.This season he helped the Indians to a 16-7 recordHe avera...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news