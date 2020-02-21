Baier Makes Pick
6 foot 3 Summit senior Eric Baier has made his college plans.Baier has decided to attend Colby College.Baier was a four year varsity player. This season he is averaging 20 ppg with a high of 29 on ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news