News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-21 14:33:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Baier Makes Pick

Eric Baier
Eric Baier
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 3 Summit senior Eric Baier has made his college plans.Baier has decided to attend Colby College.Baier was a four year varsity player. This season he is averaging 20 ppg with a high of 29 on ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}