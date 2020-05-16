Baggi Makes Pick
6 foot 7 West Deptford senior Antonello Baggi has made his college pick.Baggi has decided to attend Gettysburg.This season he helped West Deptford to a 21-8 record and final NJHoops.com ranking of ...
