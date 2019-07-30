News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-30 12:58:42 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Ayala Makes Pick

Q9mbzrbsrxzxxrjzoj36
Russ Ayala
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

5 foot 10 recent Union grad Russ Ayala has made his college plans.Ayala has decided to stay in state and play in the tough New Jersey Athletic Conference for Rutgers Newark.This past season Ayala l...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}