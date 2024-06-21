Austin finds next college home
6 foot 4 Union CC soph Lamar Austin has found his next college home.Austin has committed to Bridgeport.This past season he averaged 5.1 ppg, 7.3 rpg and 1.2 apg with 6 treysHe shot 50%, 33% and 77%...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news