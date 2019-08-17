News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-17 11:55:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Austin Finds New Home

Kahfyvsdspbmwg3vvufc
Malik Austin
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 5 rising junior Malik Austin has found his new home.Austin has transferred from Carteret to Hudson CatholicAs a freshman he averaged 13 ppg and was chosen to NJ Hoops All Freshman Team. He w...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}