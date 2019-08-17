Austin Finds New Home
6 foot 5 rising junior Malik Austin has found his new home.Austin has transferred from Carteret to Hudson CatholicAs a freshman he averaged 13 ppg and was chosen to NJ Hoops All Freshman Team. He w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news