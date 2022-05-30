Atta makes college pick
6 foot 4 Pope John senior Mike Atta has made his college pick.Atta has decided to stay in state and play in the tough New Jersey Athletic Conference for Rutgers Newark.This season he averaged 13.2 ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news