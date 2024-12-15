Asprilla finds new home
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Devinir Garvey moving on from Passaic CC makes NJHoops.com list of biggest transfer losses for NJ D-3 Jucos
Joel Idrovo at Mercer CC makes NJHoops.com list of top Frosh from out of state at a NJ D-2 Juco
Arts Ayyub Wilson had a big game & is one of the NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for Thursday December 12
Titus Roberts at Essex CC makes NJHoops.com new list of Top NJ Frosh at a NJ D-2 Juco
Devinir Garvey moving on from Passaic CC makes NJHoops.com list of biggest transfer losses for NJ D-3 Jucos
Joel Idrovo at Mercer CC makes NJHoops.com list of top Frosh from out of state at a NJ D-2 Juco