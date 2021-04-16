Armstrong makes college pick
6 foot 5 Cherokee senior Christian Armstrong has made his college plans.Armstrong will stay in state and walk-on at D-2 Georgian Court. As a senior he helped Cherokee to a 12-3 record and final NJH...
