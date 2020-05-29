 NJHoops - Armstead Makes College Pick
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-29 14:15:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Armstead Makes College Pick

Sadiq Armstead
Sadiq Armstead
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot Neptune senior Sadiq Armstead has made his college plans.Armstead has decided to stay close and attend Brookdale CC This year he helped Neptune to a 16-13, Group 3 Central Jersey championshi...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}