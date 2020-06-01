 NJHoops - Archer Makes College Pick
Archer Makes College Pick

Justin Archer
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
6 foot 7 5 former Union Catholic star Justin Archer has made his college pick.Archer has decided to head west to Vincennes JCHe spent this season as a postgraduate at Trinity Pawling.As a senior he...

