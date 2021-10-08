Archer finds new college home
6 foot 8 former Union Catholic star Justin Archer has found his new college home.Archer is transferring from Vincennes JC to Florida Southwestern JCCOLLEGE CAREER2020-21 Season - 11.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news