Anyiche makes college pick
6 foot 8 Ranney senior Charles Anyichie has made his college pick.Anyichie has decided to stay close to home and play D-2 at Georgian Court.This season he helped Ranney to a 20-6 record and final N...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news