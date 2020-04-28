News More News
2020-04-28

Anthony Thomas Career Coverage on NJHoops.com

Anthony Thomas
Anthony Thomas
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

Olympus Prep senior Anthony Thomas has made his college decision to attend to attend Tennessee Martin today. NJHoops.com has covered his career since he arrived in New Jersey

