News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-15 09:06:56 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Anosike Looking For New College Home

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 7 former Paramus Catholic star EJ Anosike is looking for a new college home after three superb seasons at Sacred Heart.This past season he averaged 15.9 ppg, 11.6 rpg and 1.8 apg while shoot...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}