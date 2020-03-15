Anosike Looking For New College Home
6 foot 7 former Paramus Catholic star EJ Anosike is looking for a new college home after three superb seasons at Sacred Heart.This past season he averaged 15.9 ppg, 11.6 rpg and 1.8 apg while shoot...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news