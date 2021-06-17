Anosike Finds Newest College Home
6 foot 7 former Paramus Catholic star EJ Anosike has found his new home. He is moving from Tennessee to Cal State Fullerton. Before that he spent three superb seasons at Sacred Heart.COLLEGE CAREER...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news