Angelov Finds New Home
5 foot 11 So. Martin Angelov has found his new home.Angelo has transferred from Lower Cape May to Wildwood Catholic.He is averaging 23 ppg with a high of 31 against Montgomery Christian PA. He has ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news