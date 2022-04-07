Anderson makes college pick
6 foot 8 Colonia senior Billy Anderson has made his college pick.Anderson has decided to play at Susquehanna.This season he helped Colonia to a 25-5 record and final NJHoops.com ranking of 21st in ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news