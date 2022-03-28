Anderson makes college pick
6 foot 5 Lenape senior Aidan Anderson has made his college pick.Anderson has decided to attend D-2 Lincoln University.This season he helped Lenape to a 27-4 record, Group 4 south championship and f...
