Amos Makes College Decision

Nas Amos
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
5 foot 8 Newark East Side Sr. Nas Amos has made his college plans.Amos has decided to stay in state and play at D-2 Felician.Amos was a four year varsity starter who scored over 1,000 career points...

