Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-11 14:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Allen Looking for New College Home

Jycgwtjxmleiazppw6kt
Jordan Allen
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 4 R/S So. Jordan Allen is moving on from Rider. An excellent long range shooter he buried 158 treys in two seasonsAllen averaged 10.0 ppg, 2.4 rpg and 0.7 apg. He shot 35.9% from the floor, ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}