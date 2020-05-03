News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-03 13:45:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Akingbala Makes New College Pick

Marvellous Akingbala
Marvellous Akingbala
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

5 foot 10 Union CC soph Marvellous Akingbala has found his next college home.Akingbala has committed to stay in state and play in the competitive New Jersey Athletic Conference for New Jersey City ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}