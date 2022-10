It is with a heavy heart that we report on the unfortunate and untimely passing of former Carteret star Aiden Ramirez. The 18 year old died of Ewing Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer.

He did not play the past two seasons while battling the dreaded disease.

As a sophomore in 2019-20 on the varsity he averaged 9.1 ppg scoring 25 in a win over Middlesex.