Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-21 08:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Aguiar Makes College Pick

Rvijkqcwjoc1yrvknkpa
Isaac Aguiar
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 9 former Union City and current Covenant College Prep postgrad Isaac Aguiar has made his college pick.Aguiar is headed D-1 to Tennessee Martin.As a senior he averaged 15 ppg and 11 rpg with ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}